Color block gardens find drama, artistry in saturated hues

The yellow garden on Architect Peter Marino's property and is featured in the book "The Garden of Peter Marino," by Peter Marino. Among the apple orchards, art objects, and hundreds of evergreens on Marino's 12-acre property in the Hamptons of New York is a garden color wheel, with purple flowers at the north end of the property, pink at the south, and red and mixed hues to the east and west.

