Bride finds missing wedding dress through Facebook
TV reports Jennifer Contini and fiance Steven Cunningham were driving from Southampton, New York, to Dover, Ohio, when they lost the dress. Contini says they stopped during the trip, and she thinks she left the dress on top of the car as they drove away.
