Bay Street Theater Celebrates The Opening Of 'The Man In The Ceiling'

June 9, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the successful opening night for the new musical, THE MAN IN THE CEILING, Book by Jules Feiffer, Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and Directed by Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton. The show runs through June 25. Tickets available online at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, 11 am to show time daily or online at baystreet.org .

