Bay Street Theater Celebrates The Ope...

Bay Street Theater Celebrates The Opening Of 'The Man In The Ceiling'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: LongIsland.com

June 9, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the successful opening night for the new musical, THE MAN IN THE CEILING, Book by Jules Feiffer, Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and Directed by Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton. The show runs through June 25. Tickets available online at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, 11 am to show time daily or online at baystreet.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons May '17 Eastern Security 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr '17 LibHater 111
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb '17 11951Ratdog 88
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb '17 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan '17 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan '17 JESUSGRANDE 1
See all Southampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southampton Forum Now

Southampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Southampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC