An Engine Oil Goes the Distance

Inspection reveals that Mobil Delvac 1 ESP 5W-40 provides longstanding protection for Cummins marine main engine; after almost a decade of continuous use, minimal component wear and outstanding cleanliness were discovered An inspection of one of two main engines on a U.S. inland waterways vessel revealed that ExxonMobil's Mobil Delvac 1 ESP 5W-40 diesel engine oil provided outstanding protection and cleanliness for a Cummins KTA38 marine diesel main engine after nine years of continuous use. The engine had accumulated 21,782 running hours with an initial fill of Mobil Delvac 1 ESP 5W-40 engine oil.

