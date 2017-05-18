Jennifer Gould KeilMeet the Hamptons' highest sale of the year - so far 0:0
An oceanfront home at 328 Gin Lane in Southampton has closed for $31 million - the highest Hamptons sale so far this year, according to real estate appraiser Jonathan Miller. The new record-holder is 2,500 square feet and was built in 1997.
