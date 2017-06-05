Increased property assessments causing concern in Flanders
Some residents in the Town of Southampton say they were surprised with their recent assessments of their homes and found that their bills increased for structures they do not have. Homeowners say they are gearing up for a fight on grievance day, which takes place in the Town of Southampton in less than a week.
