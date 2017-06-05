Flanders Road rest stops planned to b...

Flanders Road rest stops planned to become 'text stops'

Friday May 19 Read more: Curbed

Two rest stops on Flanders Road may soon become designated "text stops," reports 27east . The stops would be in memory of Barbara Tocci of Hampton Bays, who was killed in a car accident in 2014 when a utility truck hit her car while she was on her way to work on Route 24. The suggestion was made two years ago at a town hall meeting by Tammy Olsen, a Flanders resident.

