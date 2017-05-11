Cyanobacteria Bloom in Agawam Lake in Town of Southampton
Recent sampling performed by SUNY Stony Brook has confirmed the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom, more commonly known as blue-green algae, in Agawam Lake in the Town of Southampton, NY. Due to these findings, health officials ask residents not to use or swim or wade in these waters and to keep their pets and children away from the area.
