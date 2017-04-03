Suffolk DA: Not Guilty Verdict in Unl...

Suffolk DA: Not Guilty Verdict in Unlawful Surveillance Trial in Riverhead

Friday Mar 24 Read more: LongIsland.com

A Suffolk jury returned a not guilty verdict in the trial of Steven Lee, 47, of Ronkonkoma, a former manager of a Southampton golf course. Steven Lee, 47, of Ronkonkoma, has been found not guilty of taking a photo of a teen girl at the Poxabogue Golf Center Pro Shop in Sagaponack.

