Spliethoff Orders Six Vessels from China
Amsterdam-based shipping company Spliethoff has placed an order for six multipurpose vessels at the Zhejiang Ouhua Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., shipyard in China . The 165-meter-long, approximately 18,000 dwt vessels of this new R-Class are designed in accordance with the Polar Code for trade in remote areas such as the Arctic .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Southampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Ice
|110
|Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07)
|Feb 26
|11951Ratdog
|88
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan '17
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC