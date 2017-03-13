Spliethoff Orders Six Vessels from China

Spliethoff Orders Six Vessels from China

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Marine News

Amsterdam-based shipping company Spliethoff has placed an order for six multipurpose vessels at the Zhejiang Ouhua Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., shipyard in China . The 165-meter-long, approximately 18,000 dwt vessels of this new R-Class are designed in accordance with the Polar Code for trade in remote areas such as the Arctic .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Mar 11 Ice 110
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb 26 11951Ratdog 88
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb '17 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan '17 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan '17 JESUSGRANDE 1
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
See all Southampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southampton Forum Now

Southampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Southampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC