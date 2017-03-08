Pianist warms up with Oak Bay on the ...

Pianist warms up with Oak Bay on the road to Carnegie Hall

Thursday Mar 2

Her combination of musical talent and lifelong commitment to practising the piano has resulted in numerous solo appearances at the Kennedy Center, the Piano Virtuoso Series at the Canadian Opera Company, and the Rising Stars Piano Series in Southampton, New York. "It's fantastic to be able to present visiting artists," said Erik Abbink, founder of Oak Bay Music which presents the Master Pianists series.

