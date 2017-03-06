Oceanfront views come with this $21M ...

Oceanfront views come with this $21M Southampton single-family home

Wednesday Mar 1

For $21,950,000, homebuyers are able to snag this Southampton single-family home on a roughly four-acre lot. With six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, this listing offers oceanfront views as well as design highlights like beamed ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and built-ins.

