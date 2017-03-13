Exclusive: Calvin Klein Hosting God's...

Exclusive: Calvin Klein Hosting God's Love We Deliver Summer Party at Hamptons Home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Women's Wear Daily

Calvin Klein is set to host the annual God's Love We Deliver Midsummer Night Drinks June 10 at his palatial Southampton, N.Y., waterfront home. This will be the first time the designer has hosted the fund-raiser at his 10-acre seaside property, upon which he constructed a modern glass structure for a reported $75 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Sat Ice 110
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb 26 11951Ratdog 88
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb '17 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan '17 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan '17 JESUSGRANDE 1
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
See all Southampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southampton Forum Now

Southampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Southampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC