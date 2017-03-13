Exclusive: Calvin Klein Hosting God's Love We Deliver Summer Party at Hamptons Home
Calvin Klein is set to host the annual God's Love We Deliver Midsummer Night Drinks June 10 at his palatial Southampton, N.Y., waterfront home. This will be the first time the designer has hosted the fund-raiser at his 10-acre seaside property, upon which he constructed a modern glass structure for a reported $75 million.
