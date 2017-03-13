Diana Containerships Reactivates Time Charter With OOCL

Diana Containerships Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, has announced that it plans to reactivate one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v Pucon. The company also announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Hong Kong, for the m/v Pucon.

