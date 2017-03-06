Calvin Klein soaks up the sun in St B...

Calvin Klein soaks up the sun in St Barts with young hunk

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

So it's no surprise that American fashion designer Calvin Klein chose to escape to St. Barths this week as he was spotted sunning it up on Shell Beach. The 74-year-old reclined on a sunbed in a pair of white shorts and enjoyed the company of an attractive younger man on Monday.

