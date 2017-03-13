Billionaire Ira Rennert Ordered To Pay $213M Over Hamptons Mansion Scheme
A federal appeals court said billionaire Ira Rennert must pay a $213.2 million judgment after a jury found him liable for looting his now-defunct magnesium company to build one of the country's most expensive homes, a 21-bedroom mansion in New York's Hamptons. Jurors had in February 2015 found Rennert and Renco liable for $118 million to the bankruptcy estate of MagCorp, which had sought protection from creditors in 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Southampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Ice
|110
|Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07)
|Feb 26
|11951Ratdog
|88
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan '17
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC