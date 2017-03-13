Billionaire Ira Rennert Ordered To Pa...

Billionaire Ira Rennert Ordered To Pay $213M Over Hamptons Mansion Scheme

A federal appeals court said billionaire Ira Rennert must pay a $213.2 million judgment after a jury found him liable for looting his now-defunct magnesium company to build one of the country's most expensive homes, a 21-bedroom mansion in New York's Hamptons. Jurors had in February 2015 found Rennert and Renco liable for $118 million to the bankruptcy estate of MagCorp, which had sought protection from creditors in 2001.

