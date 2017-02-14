Winter storm Niko aftermath on the East End
Suffolk County residents prepared for winter storm Niko, which was predicted to bring the East End between 10-14 inches of snow as of the evening of February 8, and then later predicted to have accumulations as high as 16 inches. Unfortunately there were reports of accidents, including many people whose cars got stuck in snowbanks or skidded on ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Southampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|Feb 9
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan 18
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan '17
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Southampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC