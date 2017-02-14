Winter storm Niko aftermath on the Ea...

Winter storm Niko aftermath on the East End

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Curbed

Suffolk County residents prepared for winter storm Niko, which was predicted to bring the East End between 10-14 inches of snow as of the evening of February 8, and then later predicted to have accumulations as high as 16 inches. Unfortunately there were reports of accidents, including many people whose cars got stuck in snowbanks or skidded on ice.

