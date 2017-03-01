Wagner College's 'Titanic' cruises th...

Wagner College's 'Titanic' cruises through March 5

Friday Feb 24

Wagner College, named one of the best institutions in the U.S. for not only for its curriculum, but also because of the beauty and magnificence of its campus -- can also shout praises about their live theater productions. The latest live stage performance to grace the Grymes Hill Main Stage Theatre is the Tony-winning Musical "Titanic" with performances running through March 5. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score, Maury Yeston's and Peter Stone's musical about the heart-stopping and riveting ride through the final moments of Titanic's fateful journey, features a cast, crew and orchestra of more than 70 artists.

