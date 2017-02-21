Southampton police: Man sought in rep...

Southampton police: Man sought in reports of public lewdness

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Newsday

Southampton Town police released a photo of this car on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, suspected to be the vehicle used by an individual who has accosted Hampton Bays area women with lewd behavior in incidents dating to at least December. Photo Credit: STPD Police in the Southampton area are searching for the driver of a maroon car who investigators said has approached female victims on at least three occasions in recent months, pulling up to them in his car - and masturbating.

