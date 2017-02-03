New Southampton home fetches $29.9M

New Southampton home fetches $29.9M

Friday Feb 3

Built on the Olde Towne subdivision by Cold Spring Harbor-based luxury builder Kean Development, the shingle-style home on just over 4 acres at 7 Olde Towne Lane has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Awash with amenities, the property features an elevator, six fireplaces, a billiard room, a theater, gym complex with sauna, steam and spa bath, entertainment lounge with full bar, wine room and an oversized three-car garage.

