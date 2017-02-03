New Southampton home fetches $29.9M
Built on the Olde Towne subdivision by Cold Spring Harbor-based luxury builder Kean Development, the shingle-style home on just over 4 acres at 7 Olde Towne Lane has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Awash with amenities, the property features an elevator, six fireplaces, a billiard room, a theater, gym complex with sauna, steam and spa bath, entertainment lounge with full bar, wine room and an oversized three-car garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Southampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|Jack Meoffbaby
|2,913
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan 18
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan 12
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Southampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC