Governor Cuomo Announces State Invest...

Governor Cuomo Announces State Investigations Secure $5 Million for Victims of Discrimination

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: NewsLI.com

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that the State Division of Human Rights last year secured more than $5 million in compensation for victims of discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation. As the result of DHR investigations, 923 victims were awarded a total of $5.2 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb 26 11951Ratdog 88
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb 9 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan '17 Jewel 285
News Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu... Jan '17 JESUSGRANDE 1
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
See all Southampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southampton Forum Now

Southampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Southampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,651 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC