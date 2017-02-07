Dec Eco Investigation into Convicted Felon Shooting Wild Turkey in...

On Jan. 16, ECOs Alena Lawston and Jeremy Eastwood investigated claims of a convicted felon shooting a wild turkey when the turkey season was closed in the town of Southampton. Southampton, NY - February 2, 2017 - On Jan. 16, ECOs Alena Lawston and Jeremy Eastwood investigated claims of a convicted felon shooting a wild turkey, although the turkey season was closed, in the town of Southampton.

