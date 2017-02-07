Dec Eco Investigation into Convicted Felon Shooting Wild Turkey in...
On Jan. 16, ECOs Alena Lawston and Jeremy Eastwood investigated claims of a convicted felon shooting a wild turkey when the turkey season was closed in the town of Southampton. Southampton, NY - February 2, 2017 - On Jan. 16, ECOs Alena Lawston and Jeremy Eastwood investigated claims of a convicted felon shooting a wild turkey, although the turkey season was closed, in the town of Southampton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Southampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan 18
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan 12
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Mattituck man arrested in DWI incident (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Haggen Daz
|44
Find what you want!
Search Southampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC