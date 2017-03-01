Black History Month: Efforts underway...

Black History Month: Efforts underway to reconstruct home of freed...

Efforts are underway to rebuild the home of a prominent freed slave after the structure was demolished three years ago in a heated preservation battle. Activists say the house will be an education center to tell the story of Concer's life, and to spotlight Long Island's rich but often overlooked African-American history.

