Black History Month: Efforts underway to reconstruct home of freed...
Efforts are underway to rebuild the home of a prominent freed slave after the structure was demolished three years ago in a heated preservation battle. Activists say the house will be an education center to tell the story of Concer's life, and to spotlight Long Island's rich but often overlooked African-American history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Southampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07)
|Feb 26
|11951Ratdog
|88
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|Feb 9
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan '17
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Southampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC