Island sustains CPF increase for 2016

After lagging behind its 2015 Community Preservation Fund income for 10 months of last year, Shelter Island not only turned the corner by the end of November, but has sustained its gain for the entire 2016 year. According to numbers released Monday by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. , Shelter Island ended 2016 with CPF income 2 percent above what it had been in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.