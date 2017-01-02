Island boosts CPF revenues
For the first time in 2016, Shelter Island saw its Community Preservation Funds surpass what they were for the same period in 2015, according to numbers released by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. . For the first 11 months of 2016, the Island saw a 2.2 percent increase, bringing in $1.82 million as compared with $1.78 million for the same months in the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Southampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec 16
|openmind693
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Mattituck man arrested in DWI incident (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Haggen Daz
|44
|After losing suit against former boss at top me...
|Aug '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|3
|Longtime aide Huma Abedin like 'second daughter...
|Aug '16
|Woof
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC