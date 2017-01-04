Hearing set for Southampton development
The Town of Southampton will hold a third public hearing for "The Hills," a proposed mixed-use development district. The hearing is slated for Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at East Quogue Elementary School at 6 Central Ave. in East Quogue.
