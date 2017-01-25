Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Olivia Benson confronts "Law Order" in zoning dispute, Shel...
Jeff Rossen, his new home at 4 Candace Drive, Mariska Hargitay, and her husband Peter Hermann There shall be law and order when it comes to zoning in East Hampton - even for "Law & Order" star Mariska Hargitay. The East Hampton Village Zoning Board of Appeals denied Hargitay a variance that would have allowed her to keep, on behalf of her son, a treehouse, swing set, and basketball hoop that exceed her neighbor's property line, according to the New York Post.
Southampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan 18
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan 12
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Mattituck man arrested in DWI incident (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Haggen Daz
|44
