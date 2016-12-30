Year in Review: Amber Brach-Williams wins seat on Town Board
There was no earthquake election, as in the presidential race, but Amber Brach-Williams, the Republican challenger to Democratic incumbent Mary Dudley, won a stunning victory Tuesday, November 8. "I'm happy," Ms. Brach-Williams said as she received congratulations from the party's faithful after the polls closed at the American Legion Hall, the Republican's election night headquarters.
