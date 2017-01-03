Hearing held on controversial Hamptons golf resort plan
East End residents packed East Quogue Elementary School Monday night to debate the pros and cons of building a high-end Hamptons golf resort and housing development. "Anyone that looks that up will find out it is pesticides and fertilizers, nothing else on any golf course that makes the grass green without those elements, and that is what is poisoning our water," he says.
