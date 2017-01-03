Hearing held on controversial Hampton...

Hearing held on controversial Hamptons golf resort plan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: News12.com

East End residents packed East Quogue Elementary School Monday night to debate the pros and cons of building a high-end Hamptons golf resort and housing development. "Anyone that looks that up will find out it is pesticides and fertilizers, nothing else on any golf course that makes the grass green without those elements, and that is what is poisoning our water," he says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec 16 openmind693 1
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Mattituck man arrested in DWI incident (Dec '07) Sep '16 Haggen Daz 44
News After losing suit against former boss at top me... Aug '16 Rev Cash Dollar 3
News Longtime aide Huma Abedin like 'second daughter... Aug '16 Woof 1
See all Southampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southampton Forum Now

Southampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Southampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,883

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC