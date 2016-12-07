Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Shake-ups in the brokerage world, soap opera actress sells $20M house ... &...
From left: Susan Lucci, Robert Olstein and Olstein's new property at 19 Duck Point Road Slow and steady may not make for gripping soap opera drama, but patience certainly paid off for Susan Lucci. The former daytime television star was in no rush to sell her oceanfront home - the price remained at $20 million since its debut in 2014 at $20 million, Curbed reported.
