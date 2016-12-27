Cup Final Four: Hampton Bays
The Curbed Cup, our annual award for the neighborhood of the year, is kicking off with 8 or 16 neighborhoods vying for the prestigious trophy. Voting for each pairing ends 24 hours after it begins.
Southampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec 16
|openmind693
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|Quogue Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Mattituck man arrested in DWI incident (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Haggen Daz
|44
|After losing suit against former boss at top me...
|Aug '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|3
|Longtime aide Huma Abedin like 'second daughter...
|Aug '16
|Woof
|1
