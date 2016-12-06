CPF money down by 5.6 percent

While there has been good news about an improving economy in many quarters, it hasn't reached the East End's real estate market - at least on Shelter Island and Southampton. The Community Preservation Fund numbers for the first 10 months of 2016 are down by 5.6 percent from last year's numbers despite the fact that three of the five East End towns are showing small increases from the 2015 numbers for the same period.

