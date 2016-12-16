Compass, BHS offices destroyed in Sag Harbor blaze

Compass and Brown Harris Stevens' offices in Sag Harbor were destroyed in a massive fire that tore through Main Street in the Southampton village early Friday morning. Compass' office at 84 Main Street and Brown Harris Stevens' office at 96 Main were overwhelmed by the blaze, which started around 6:14 a.m. near the Sag Harbor Cinema and spread to at least four storefronts, according to fire officials.

