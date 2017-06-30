Upcoming fishing tournaments
Surrounded by the sparkling waters of the Laguna Madre Bay and Gulf of Mexico, Port Isabel and South Padre Island play host to Texas' largest saltwater fishing tournament - the Texas International Fishing Tournament.
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|2
|Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ...
|Jun 10
|fat leonard
|2
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
