SPI Officials Warn About Parking Issues
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND Police are warning people headed to South Padre Island for the Fourth of July holiday to be mindful of where they park. While there are no set plans for added parking, SPI city leaders said they're looking at several lots that could be turned into parking areas.
