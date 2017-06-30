Shark Science
And because Lyford CISD is a STEM-designated district, Puga was able to participate in the district's Interactive Science Camp for students where he learned about biology and other sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|2
|Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ...
|Jun 10
|fat leonard
|2
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC