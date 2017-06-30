Coast Guard Warns Boaters to Practice Safety
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND The U.S. Coast Guard is urging boaters headed out to the water to keep in mind basic safety practices or risk getting fined. Petty Officer 3rd Class David Williams said one of the most common violations is drivers getting behind the wheel of a boat while intoxicated.
