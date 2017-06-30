50 concrete pyramids sunk in Gulf for Texas artificial reef
Officials say 50 concrete pyramids have been sunk in the Gulf of Mexico off South Texas as part of an artificial reef to increase fish habitat. The Brownsville Herald reports the project is backed by the group Friends of RGV Reef.
