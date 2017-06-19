Video: Shark chomps a Texas fisherman...

Video: Shark chomps a Texas fisherman's catch off South Padre

Friday Jun 9

When he reeled in only half of a bonito fish, an experienced kayak fisherman realized he had shared half of his catch with a hungry shark off Padre Island in Texas.William Swann was trying to catch the bonito fish when he saw the shark swimming under his kayak. When he reeled the fish in, it was clear the shark had managed to feat on the bonito.

