Video: Shark chomps a Texas fisherman's catch off South Padre
When he reeled in only half of a bonito fish, an experienced kayak fisherman realized he had shared half of his catch with a hungry shark off Padre Island in Texas.William Swann was trying to catch the bonito fish when he saw the shark swimming under his kayak. When he reeled the fish in, it was clear the shark had managed to feat on the bonito.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ...
|Jun 10
|fat leonard
|2
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC