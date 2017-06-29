Travel costs in question for Weslaco Housing Authority
A federal audit of the Weslaco Housing Authority has unearthed more than $23,000 in questionable travel costs by employees and members of the Board of Commissioners. According to a 13-page review of WHA travel expenses conducted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as the Office of Inspector General, expenditures that did not comply with federal, state and local requirements were found to be "ineligible, unreasonable, unnecessary and unsupported."
