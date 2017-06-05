Traffic Delays Expected During SPI Race
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND South Padre Island officials are warning drivers to expect traffic delays during the Summer Longest Causeway Run & Fitness Walk. The event will be taking place Saturday June 3 starting at 8 a.m. The estimated time for temporary closures will be between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants of the run/walk will be traveling northbound on Padre Boulevard starting from Schlitterbahn, across the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway and will end at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center.
