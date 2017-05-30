Texas Game Wardens, Coast Guard escor...

Texas Game Wardens, Coast Guard escort Independence to port

14 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Texas Parks and Wildlife Maritime Tactical Operations Group Game Warden Carmen Rickel looks back at the decommissioned USS Independence during a security and safety escort mission on Thursday, June 1, 2017, near South Padre Island, Texas. One Final Mission SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - On a wooden dock near a flock of brown pelicans, members of the Texas Game Wardens' Marine Tactical Operations Group went over the plans and details of a joint-mission to bring the decommissioned USS Independence safely to rest at the Port of Brownsville.

