Texas Game Wardens, Coast Guard escort Independence to port

Texas Parks and Wildlife Maritime Tactical Operations Group Game Warden Carmen Rickel looks back at the decommissioned USS Independence during a security and safety escort mission on Thursday, June 1, 2017, near South Padre Island, Texas. One Final Mission SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - On a wooden dock near a flock of brown pelicans, members of the Texas Game Wardens' Marine Tactical Operations Group went over the plans and details of a joint-mission to bring the decommissioned USS Independence safely to rest at the Port of Brownsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.