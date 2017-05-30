Texas Game Wardens, Coast Guard escort Independence to port
Texas Parks and Wildlife Maritime Tactical Operations Group Game Warden Carmen Rickel looks back at the decommissioned USS Independence during a security and safety escort mission on Thursday, June 1, 2017, near South Padre Island, Texas. One Final Mission SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - On a wooden dock near a flock of brown pelicans, members of the Texas Game Wardens' Marine Tactical Operations Group went over the plans and details of a joint-mission to bring the decommissioned USS Independence safely to rest at the Port of Brownsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ...
|Fri
|Laredo
|1
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC