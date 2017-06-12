South Padre man convicted of child po...

South Padre man convicted of child porn catches a break because of his age

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Chron

A South Padre Island man was sentenced to five years in federal prison - half of what he could have received - after pleading guilty in November 2016 to possession of child pornography, officials said Wednesday. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brownsville , U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera "considered the age" of the 70-year-old Howard William Halverson when he handed down the five-year prison sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ... Jun 10 fat leonard 2
anti christ Jan '17 suckmydickuperv 1
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec '16 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16) Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC