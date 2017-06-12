South Padre man convicted of child porn catches a break because of his age

A South Padre Island man was sentenced to five years in federal prison - half of what he could have received - after pleading guilty in November 2016 to possession of child pornography, officials said Wednesday. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brownsville , U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera "considered the age" of the 70-year-old Howard William Halverson when he handed down the five-year prison sentence.

