Preliminary Cameron Co. Amphitheater Design Unveiled
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND Cameron County commissioners gave their approval on the preliminary design for an amphitheater that will be built on South Padre Island. The project will be built at Dolphin Cove, on Isla Blanca Park, and will seat 730 people.
