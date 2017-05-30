Photo Gallery: USS Independence Towed...

Photo Gallery: USS Independence Towed Past South Padre Island

People gather to watch the USS Independence as it is towed into the Brownsville Ship Channel for salvage on Thursday June 1, 2017 on South Padre Island. Spectators wave as the USS Independence is towed past them into the Brownsville Ship Channel for salvage operations Thursday June 1, 2017 on South Padre Island.

