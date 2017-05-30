Photo Gallery: USS Independence Towed Past South Padre Island
People gather to watch the USS Independence as it is towed into the Brownsville Ship Channel for salvage on Thursday June 1, 2017 on South Padre Island. Spectators wave as the USS Independence is towed past them into the Brownsville Ship Channel for salvage operations Thursday June 1, 2017 on South Padre Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ...
|22 hr
|Laredo
|1
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC