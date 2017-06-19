Mexican lancha intercepted by Coast Guard Read Story Madeleine Dart

Mexican lancha intercepted by Coast G...

Saturday Jun 17

The Corpus Christi Coast Guard has confirmed that an illegal, Mexican lancha with four fishermen was intercepted off the coast of South Padre Island. The Coast Guard says they were in U.S. exclusive economic zone which extends 200 nautical miles off shore.

