Man sentenced to 5 years for child porn
A South Padre Island man who pleaded guilty to having nearly 1,500 images of child pornography on his laptop computers and electronic devices was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday. Seventy-year-old Howard William Halverson appeared before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera, who handed him a sentence of 60 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay more than $50,000 in restitution.
