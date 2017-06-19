Man accused in rape, slayings of two women charged in 2014 rape

A 23-year-old man accused in the rape and strangulation deaths of two North Texas women just days apart has been indicted in the 2014 sexual assault of a third woman, this time in South Padre Island. Reginald Gerald Kimbro was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault, confirmed Yvette Vela, a spokeswoman for the Cameron County district attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.