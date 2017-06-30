Kayaker attempting trip from SPI to F...

Kayaker attempting trip from SPI to Florida for cause

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: TheMonitor.com

Caruso is attempting to kayak without assistance from Texas to Florida, raising money for Operation Smile, a medical-charity organization assisting children born with facial deformities to receive surgery to correct conditions like cleft lip. 25-year-old Ryan Caruso moves his kayak to a boat ramp Friday, June 23, 2017, in South Padre Island, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16) 20 hr Musikologist 2
News Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ... Jun 10 fat leonard 2
anti christ Jan '17 suckmydickuperv 1
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec '16 James hodges 3
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,985 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC