Kayaker attempting trip from SPI to Florida for cause
Caruso is attempting to kayak without assistance from Texas to Florida, raising money for Operation Smile, a medical-charity organization assisting children born with facial deformities to receive surgery to correct conditions like cleft lip. 25-year-old Ryan Caruso moves his kayak to a boat ramp Friday, June 23, 2017, in South Padre Island, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|20 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ...
|Jun 10
|fat leonard
|2
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC