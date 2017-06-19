Extreme heat expected today; heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees on tap
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a special weather statement warning residents to be prepare for some hot "feel like" temperatures today. The affected areas include the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Rio Grande City, Roma, McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, Weslaco, Raymondville and Port Mansfield.
